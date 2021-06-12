Uttar Pradesh sets up a ‘Corona Mata’ temple

Uttar Pradesh: The Shuklapur village, in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district, saw a fatal second wave of the coronavirus disease pandemic, with a high death toll during its peak. Although the Covid-19 cases have not completely subsided in the district, there has been a sharp drop in the number of cases.

Villagers at Shuklapur, though, seem faithful enough to their deity, hoping that blessings from ‘Corona Mata’ will bring the village some relief. Photos posted by the news agency showed devotees cheering as they stood near the statue of the goddess ‘Corona Mata’, her idol placed before the bright yellow shrine at the makeshift temple in Pratapgarh.

While they gather to worship the ‘Corona Mata’ idol and seek safety for people in Shuklapur and adjoining areas, the villagers are careful to follow Covid safety protocols. They remind people to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

A notice on the temple wall where the idol has been installed bears this notice ‘Use mask, wash your hands, and maintain distance. Only yellow colour flowers, fruits, sweets, and others are allowed as offering’.

Devotees in the village are now praying to ‘Corona Mata’, a new goddess in the pantheon of their faith, to fend off the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) threat that has plagued India and the world for the past one and a half years, in the hopes that divine intervention saves them from the deadly virus.

Last month a temple in Tamil Nadu’ Coimbatore consecrated a ‘Corona Devi’ idol to protect people from the deadly Covid-19 virus.