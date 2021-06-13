Another country extends border closure until June 25

Buenos Aires: Another country extended the border closure to non-resident foreigners to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. Argentina has announced the decision. The entry ban will be in force till June 25.

The country also extended the suspension of all direct flights to and from England. Flights from Brazil, Chile, India, Turkey and African countries will also remain suspended.

Argentina, with a population of 45 million, has registered nearly more than 41,11,147 coronavirus cases and 84,628 deaths. The country is reporting the third-highest number of new infections each day behind India and Brazil.

Earlier on Friday, the health ministry in the country had approved the emergency use of the single-dose Covid-19 vaccine developed by Cansino Biologics Inc.