Bikaner, the first city to launch door-step vaccination drive for 45+

Jaipur: Bikaner in Rajasthan is set to become the first town in the country to begin a ‘door-to-door’ Covid vaccination drive, a report said on Sunday. According to the media, people above the age of 45 will be administered the vaccine against Covid-19 during the drive in Bikaner.

The Rajasthan government said that they have started a helpline and people can register themselves for the Covid-19 vaccine by giving their name and address through the WhatsApp number. Two ambulances and three mobile teams are ready to take the jabs to the doorsteps.

According to the reports, once a minimum of 10 people registers, the vaccine van will start for their homes. The necessity of a minimum of 10 registrations before the mobile van rolls out is to reduce wastage as one vial of vaccine can be used to give the jab to 10 people. As the vaccine van will move from one address to the next after giving the shot, a medical team will stay with the person for observation.

Bikaner city, which is about 340km from the state capital of Jaipur, has 16 urban primary health centers. And, doctors at these health centers will be notified about who in their area is getting the vaccination so that they too can observe them for any adverse effects.

Namit Mehta, the district magistrate of Bikaner, told reporters that authorities are expecting a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic. ‘Our goal is to administer the vaccine to 75 percent of people over the age of 45. Therefore, this process of giving the vaccine at home can prove to be very effective,’ Namit Mehta said.

As per the 2011 Census, the population of Bikaner city is more than 700,000 and so far, 369,000 people have been administered the vaccine in the city.

According to an official report, Rajasthan has reported 368 cases and 16 deaths over the past 24 hours and currently has 8,400 active cases.