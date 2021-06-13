BJP leader allegedly killed by TMC workers

Kolkata: A local leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal was allegedly killed by ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in Birbhum on Saturday. Mithun Baghri, co-president of BJP Khairashol Rural Mandal was killed with a sharp weapon.

Earlier on Friday, BJP MP Jayanta Kumar Roy and party workers were allegedly attacked in Raiganj. The MP alleged that the attack was carried out by ‘Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons’.

‘Fascism at its peak in Bengal. Today goons attacked me and our party workers at Rajganj. Savagery and lawlessness are the order of the day today in Bengal,’ Jayanta Kumar Roy tweeted.

Also Read: Youth Congress workers throw bike into lake to protest against fuel prices

More than 13 people were killed and hundreds of houses and offices were vandalized in the state in the post-poll violence. Hundreds of people belonging to BJP and CPM had fled the state due to violence unleashed by TMC workers.

Earlier the Kolkata High Court has appointed a three-member committee to ensure that persons displaced by post-poll violence in West Bengal are able to return to their houses. The court has entrusted the committee to coordinate with local police and ensure the safe return of all those who have not been able to return home due to post-poll violence in the state. The committee will report to the court. The committee will comprise of nominees of the State Human Rights Commission, National Human Rights Commission and Member Secretary of the West Bengal State Legal Services Authority.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh had claimed that 37 party workers were killed in the state after the assembly election results.

‘ West Bengal, which has been identified with revolutionaries, spiritual leaders, social reformers, was unfortunately facing bloodshed today? When BJP workers move out of homes for any party work in the state, they do not know if they will return back’ said Dilip Ghosh.