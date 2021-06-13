Country imposes tougher restrictions on passengers from 26 countries including India

Islamabad: Pakistan imposed new tougher restrictions on passengers coming from 26 countries including India. The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in Pakistan announced the decision.

As per the order issued by NCOC, passengers coming from countries included in ‘Category A’ are exempted from mandatory Covid-19 testing while countries in ‘Category B’ will require a mandatory negative Covid-19 RT-PCR test that has to be taken within 72 hours of the travel date. Countries in ‘Category C’ are restricted and are only allowed as per guidelines by NCOC.

Also Read: Another country extends border closure until June 25

NCOC has included 26 countries in the ‘Category C’ The countries included in the ‘Category C’ are the following; India, Bangladesh, Iraq, Iran, Indonesia, South Africa, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Tunisia, Bolivia, Chile, Columbia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Namibia, Paraguay, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago and Uruguay.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 1239 new coronavirus cases reported along with 56 deaths in Pakistan. The test positivity rate in the country is 3.4%.