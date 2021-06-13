Covid-19 Reports: TN logs in 15,108 fresh cases, 374 deaths

Chennai: Tamil Nadu, on Saturday, reported 15,108 new Covid-19 cases and 374 deaths, taking the state’s infection tally to 23,39,705 and death toll to 29,280.

Continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, the day reported 27,463 recoveries, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 21,48,352. Currently, there are 1,62,073 active cases in the state.

Fresh cases continued to dip across the State — Coimbatore recorded 1,982 cases and Erode constituted 1,353 new infections. Chengalpet, Salem, Thanjavur, and Tirupur witnessed fresh cases below 1000 on Saturday.

Chennai reported 989 infections for the day. The State capital, however, leads in the number of total infections among districts with 5,24,085 cases overall. The number of deceased also remains high in Chennai with 7,793 fatalities to date.

Among the 374 deceased, 101 succumbed to the virus without any comorbidity.

The number of samples tested on Saturday was at 1,82,878, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,97,90,743.

The total number of vaccinations administered in Tami Nadu crossed the 1-crore mark to touch 1,01,30,594 on Saturday. A record 3.26 lakh persons got their jabs on Saturday, as against 38,737 on Friday, according to health department data.