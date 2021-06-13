Covid-19 Updates: State Capital records 733 new cases

Mumbai: According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) updated data, the financial capital of the country, on Saturday, reported 733 new COVID-19 cases and 18 more deaths, taking the caseload of the city to 7,15,879 and the death toll to 15,164.

Recoveries have outnumbered the daily new cases with 732 patients being recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 6,82,678. With this, the overall recovery rate stood at 95% as of Saturday.

The active cases in the city have reached 15,798.

On Friday, the city had witnessed 696 new cases and 24 deaths.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate has increased to 598 days, while the weekly growth rate has retained to 0.11 percent.

There are 21 active containment zones and 95 sealed buildings in the city.

As many as 29,174 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in Mumbai, taking the total number of tests done so far to 65,90,371.