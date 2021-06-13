Explosives laden drone falls on school

Riyadh: An explosives-laden drone launched by the Houthi militants in Yemen drone fell on a school in Asir in Saudi Arabia. This was confirmed by the General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defence. No causality or injuries were reported.

It was the latest in a series of missile and drone attacks by the Houthi rebels backed by Iran against Saudi Arabia since the Kingdom spearheaded a coalition to restore the UN-recognised government in 2015. The coalition’s forces regularly intercepts explosive-laden boats in the Red Sea and explosives-laden drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia.

Yemen is witnessing violence and chaos since 2014, when Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa. The crisis escalated in 2015 when the Saudi-led coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains. More than 100,000 Yemenis, including civilians, are believed to have been killed in the conflict.