Gulf country stops issuing work permits for expats from ‘red list’ countries including India

Manama: A gulf country has stopped issuing new work permits for expats from ‘red list’ countries. Labour Market Regulatory Authority in Bahrain has announced this decision on Sunday. The decision was taken as six countries including India were included in the ‘red list’.

The countries included in the red list are India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Vietnam. As the Covid-19 situation in these countries improves, visa issuing will be resumed. The new order is only applicable to those outside the country.

Earlier on May 24, Bahrain suspended the entry of travellers coming from the countries on the red list: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. Vietnam was added to the red list on June 1, 2021.