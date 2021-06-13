Gulf country to  restrict shopping mall for non vaccinated people

Riyadh: A gulf country has decided to impose fresh restrictions. Saudi Arabia has decided to bar people from entering shopping malls unless they have been vaccinated against Covid-19. The decision will be in force from August 1.

‘Having received at least one vaccine shot will be a condition for entering commercial facilities,’ said the Ministry of Trade in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier on Saturday, the Saudi government had announced its decision regarding the Hajj pilgrimage. As per the order issued by the Hajj and Umrah Ministry, only Saudi nationals and residents will be allowed to attend the annual Hajj pilgrimage. Only 60,000 vaccinated residents between the ages of 18 and 65 will be allowed to attend the annual pilgrimage. Last year, only 10,000 Muslims performed in the Hajj in July compared to 2.5 million, who took part in 2019.