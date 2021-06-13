Here are some tips to prevent your car from catching summer fires

Ajman: Ajman authorities have issued a warning to motorists, to stick to safety measures in order to prevent vehicle fires due to soaring summer temperatures.

Brigadier General Mohammad Ali Al Suwaidi, Director of Centers Department at Ajman Civil Defense, reinforced that the rate of accidents concerning cars catching fire, rises during the summer due to high temperature and non-compliance with vehicle safety conditions.

Lack of proper electrical and mechanical maintenance of the vehicle, high engine temperature, as well as leaving flammable materials in the vehicle (such as lighters, perfumes and sterilization bottles) are some of the most obvious reasons for these fires.

Al Suwaidi remarked that vehicles themselves comprise flammable elements within their components or operating supplies. These include liquid fuels and oils as well as other elements such as upholstery materials, plastics, rubber, spark plugs and exhaust. Carelessness and lack of maintenance play an important role in creating fires in such vehicles.

He called on drivers to observe safety measures diligently to avoid such accidents, and offered some tips:

– Observing the levels of cooling water and engine oil every day.

– Assuring that the fuel tank cap is tightly closed in order to prevent leakage or risk of fire.

– Keeping a fire extinguisher ready as well as knowing how to use one.

– Committing to performing regular maintenance work.

– Turning off the engine when refueling the vehicle.

He also suggested that motorists avoid smoking in vehicles and maintain a first aid kit at all times.