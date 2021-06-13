JK police asked Google to preserve communications of Parra with Pak based terror groups

SRINAGAR: According to a charge sheet filed by the union territory police, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has approached the US authorities and Google to share email contents exchanged by Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra, a close aide of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, with Pakistan-based secessionist leaders and terrorists. The J&K Police Department has asked Google to save data from PDP leader Parra’s correspondence to Pakistani terror organizations.

According to the charge sheet, there is prima facie evidence ‘sufficient to launch prosecution’ against Parra for establishing a link with terrorists in order to gain their support for political gains and for reciprocating by providing a variety of help and support that led to terror attacks.

‘During the investigation, it was found that the accused used to receive instructions and advice from Pakistan-based secessionist and terrorist leaders and communicated action-taken reports and a host of information in furtherance of terrorism and secessionism,’ the charge sheet filed by the Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) wing of the police said. ‘As a result, a request has been forwarded through proper channels to Google US in accordance with their standard forms and norms for providing details/contents of emails exchanged by Parra through his three email IDs,” according to the 19-page charge sheet.

Parra’s lawyer, as well as the PDP, both have denied all of the allegations leveled against him, calling them ‘politically motivated.’ Mehbooba Mufti, the PDP’s president and the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, has also claimed that the police are ‘torturing’ Parra and keeping him in ‘inhuman conditions.’