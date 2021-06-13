Kareena Kapoor Khan is charging Rs 12 cr fee for playing the role of Sita!

New Delhi: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan trended high on Twitter but not for any pleasant news. This time the star found herself in trouble after reports hit online, alleging her for charging a whopping 12 crore fee for playing the role of Sita. A few days back, a report by Bollywood magazine claimed that Kareena increased her fee for a period drama in which she was offered Sita’s role.

This news has not gone down well with the netizens, Netizens alleged that Kareena is hurting their religious sentiments by demanding a hefty amount to play the role in Alaukik Desai’s upcoming film. #BoycottKareenaKhan began trending on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the mythological drama’s writer K V Vijayendra Prasad earlier clarified that the Jab We Met star has not yet been finalized for the role. But despite this statement, the anger trolls do not seem to calm down. Earlier there were reports that the makers are also considering Deepika Padukone to essay the character.