Karnataka Covid-19 Updates: State reports 9,785 fresh cases

Bengaluru: On Saturday, Karnataka reported 9,785 new cases of Covid-19 and 144 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 27.57 lakh and the death toll to 32,788. The positivity rate for the day stands at 6.61%, while the fatality rate for the day is 1.47 %.

Continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, the day reported 21,614 recoveries, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 25,32,719. The state has 1,91,796 active cases.

Out of 9,785 new cases reported, 2,454 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 5,398 discharges and 21 deaths.

Out of 144 deaths reported on Saturday, 21 were from Bengaluru Urban, Msyuru (20), Belagavi and Dharwad (10), Ballari (9), Bengaluru Rural, and Hassan (8), followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 2,454, Shivamogga 715, Hassan 624, Dakshina Kannada 618, Belagavi 443, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 11,95,340, followed by Mysuru 1,56,545 and Tumakuru 1,11,503. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 10,91,260, followed by Mysuru 1,41,300 and Tumakuru 1,02,585.

As many as 1,48,027 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of tests rose to 3,15,11,642.