Mask-less motorcycle rally : Brazil’s President fined $100

Sao Paulo: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was penalized $100 for violating Covid-19 containment protocols in Sao Paulo state by neglecting to wear a face mask and spurring enormous crowds at a motorcycle rally for followers. Thousands of rumbling motorcycles participated in the ‘Accelerate for Christ’ rally in Sao Paulo, headed by the far-right president, who wore an open-faced helmet and no mask, in breach of state health ordinances.

Bolsonaro, who has been carrying such rallies across Brazil as he prepares up to attempt re-election next year, disregarded a prior warning from Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria, a political opponent, who had said the president would be penalized if he flouted observing state statutes. Bolsonaro has frequently clashed with Doria and other governors over rules against Covid-19, which has claimed approximately 485,000 lives in Brazil. The president frequently criticizes stay-at-home rules and face masks, instead of promoting medications such as chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine despite studies determining they are ineffective against Covid-19. Speaking to a giant crowd of flag-waving followers, Bolsonaro renewed his remarks against face masks, saying he planned to order mask requirements be lifted for people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19.’Anyone who’s against that doesn’t believe in science. There’s no way a vaccinated person can transmit the virus,’ he said.

State officials said they had fined Bolsonaro, his congressman son, Eduardo, and Infrastructure Minister Tarcisio Gomes for neglecting to wear masks and follow social distancing standards at the rally. Each was fined 552.71 reais or about 108 dollars. The president’s office did not immediately react to a request for an explanation.