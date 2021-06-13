Minor Girl sexually abused in Delhi by 42-year-Old Woman

Delhi: The police arrested a woman, 42 years of age, for threatening and sexually assaulting a minor girl in Delhi. An FIR was registered against the woman and was later produced before a Delhi court, which sent her to 14 days of judicial custody.

The minor girl in her statement revealed that the accused is her mother’s friend and also runs an NGO. The girl said that her mother had sent her to the accused house to learn some course six months ago. When her mother came to take her back, the accused allegedly threatened to kill her if she left. The woman also recorded an obscene video of the girl and threatened to post it on social media. She was also forced to do household chores and was never allowed to speak with her mother.

The incident came to light when the victim was not feeling well and had to be taken to hospital, where she managed to escape and informed her mother about her ordeal. Later the girl’s mother approached the police and lodged a complaint on June 9. An FIR was registered under IPC Section 377 (unnatural sex), 506 (threatening), and Section 4 of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.