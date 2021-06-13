‘Not everyone can stay in BJP’: BJP leader Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata: BJP West Bengal unit president, Dilip Ghosh claimed that the party is not affected by Mukul Roy’s exit from the party. The BJP leader also said that staying on in the BJP is a little tough for those who come from TMC. BJP national vice president, Mukul Roy has quit the party and returned to ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday.

‘It is not necessary that whoever comes to the BJP will stay on as one needs to do ‘Tapasya’ here. Staying on in the BJP is a little tough for those who come from that party (TMC) where there is cut-money and syndicate culture,” Ghosh said.

‘He is an experienced politician. Whatever he has done, he must have done with proper planning. The BJP will not be affected in any way by his exit. People are joining the party in thousands, if a few of them have some problem, they can leave. It is their personal problem, not the party’s.. We do not care much about ‘Aaya Ram Gaya Rams’ (turncoats), we care for our old party workers,’ added Ghosh.