‘One earth, One health’ to deal Covid-19 : PM Modi addresses G7 summit

New Delhi: On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a ‘one earth, one health’ strategy to efficiently deal with the coronavirus pandemic in a worldwide manner, and asked the support of the G7 organization to raise privilege protections for COVID-19 vaccines, during a virtual address at an outreach concourse of a summit. According to an official report, asking for global unity, leadership, and solidarity to counter future pandemics, Modi also highlighted the special obligation of democratic and apparent societies to administer with the challenge.

As per the sources, Modi’s call for affirming a ‘one earth, one health’ approach gained support from German Chancellor Angela Merkel. They said Australia and many other nations arrived out in great support of Modi’s call to reserve patents on coronavirus vaccines to increase their production. India and South Africa have reached out with the bid at the World Trade Organisation. Talking at the G7 outreach session titled ‘Building Back Stronger – Health’, the prime minister also emphasized India’s ‘whole of society’ strategy to combat the pandemic while synergizing all government levels, industry, and civil society. In his speech, Modi asked the assistance of the G7 countries for a proposal submitted at the WTO by India and South Africa, for patent waiver on Covid related technologies.

As per the statement,’ the prime minister conveyed India’s support for joint efforts to develop global health governance. He asked the G7’s support for the proposal submitted at the WTO by India and South Africa for a TRIPS (Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights) waiver on Covid related technologies.’ Prime Minister Modi said that the meeting should carry out a message of ‘one earth, one health’ for the whole world. The Group of Seven (G7) comprises the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States. As the head of G7, the UK invited India, Australia, South Korea, South Africa to the summit as guest nations. The leaders of the world’s forward economies are keeping a summit in Cornwall in the UK from June 11-13. It is for the primary time the leaders of the grouping are meeting after the coronavirus pandemic started.

‘Participated in the @G7 summit session on health. Thanked partners for the support during the recent COVID-19 wave. India supports global action to prevent future pandemics. ‘One earth, one health’ is our message to humanity,’ Modi tweeted. During the session, Modi showed gratitude for the assistance extended by the G7 and other fellow countries during the current surge of Covid infections in India. ‘He also explained India’s successful use of open-source digital tools for contact tracing and vaccine management, and conveyed India’s willingness to share its experience and expertise with other developing countries,’ the statement said. The prime minister will join in the final day of the G7 Summit on Sunday and will speak in two gatherings.