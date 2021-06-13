Shelling in the rebel-held city of Syria, kills 16

Beirut: The rebel-held city of Afrin in northern Syria killed at least 18 people in the shelling, many of them when a hospital was struck. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said a doctor, three hospital personnel, two women, and two children died at Al-Shifaa hospital in the city which is possessed by Turkish-backed radicals.

The Observatory said that a rebel commander also died at the hospital and 23 people were injured. An AFP reporter recorded footage of white-helmeted care workers in the hospital courtyard scattered with bodies.’ The shelling targeted several areas of the town and hit the hospital’, Observatory director Rami Abdel Rahmane told. ‘Most of the victims died in shelling on the hospital,’ the monitoring organization said in a report, informing the death toll could increase further with some of the injured in a critical position. The artillery fire arose from the northern Aleppo area ‘where militia faithful to Iran and the (Syrian) regime is deployed, near the zones run by Kurdish forces, the Britain-based group said.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) published a report rejecting the responsibility for the shelling. The area, like all the regions held by pro-Turkish rebels, frequently observed targeted killings, bombings, and shootings. Syrian administration shelling on the opposition-held Idlib enclave executed 12 people, one of the most violent violations of a 15-month-old ceasefire, the war monitor said. The battle in Syria has killed approximately 500,000 people after it began in 2011 with the harsh repression of peaceful protests.