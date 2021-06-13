Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announces important decision

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced that three driving licence services will only be available online and via apps. The driving licence renewal, replacement of lost/damaged ones, and the issuance of experience certificates for drivers will be available online and via apps from mid-June. These services will not be available at the customer service centers of RTA.

‘Applications for renewing driver license service are now provided through the RTA’s Dubai Drive App, website, self-service kiosks and approved eyesight testing centers. The replacement of lost/damaged driver licence service is available on the RTA App and website. Applications for drivers’ experience certificates are now open through the RTA’s website, Dubai Drive App and self-service kiosks’ said Sultan Al Marzooqi, Director of Drivers Licensing, Licensing Agency, RTA.

RTA had earlier announced that the time taken to open a learning driver’s file in Dubai will decrease from two days and four visits to just 15 minutes, without the need to visit a center. Also, in the coming months, the issuance of vehicle licensing certificate service by the RTA will be completely online.