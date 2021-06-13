Senior Congress leader Indira Hridayesh passes away

Dehradun: Indira Hridayesh, the senior leader of the Congress party and Leader of the Opposition in Uttarakhand Assembly passed away, after suffering a heart attack in New Delhi on Sunday. She was aged 80. She is survived by three sons.

Hridayesh was an MLA from Haldwani. She was a member of the legislative council in undivided Uttar Pradesh for five times. She was elected MLA in Uttarakhand in 2002, 2012, and 2017 and served as a cabinet minister in the state.

‘Dr Indira Hridayesh Ji was at the forefront of several community service efforts. She made a mark as an effective legislator and also had rich administrative experience. Saddened by her demise. Condolences to her family and supporters’, tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

‘The news of the death of Uttarakhand Congress Legislature Party leader Dr Indira Hridayesh ji is shocking. Condolences of the entire Congress family are with her family and loved ones,’ the Congress party tweeted.