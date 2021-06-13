State government announces ‘unlock guidelines’

New Delhi: Delhi state government announced the ‘unlock’ process. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the unlock guidelines on Sunday. The state government has lifted many restrictions and announced further relaxations in the lockdown restrictions imposed in the state. The decision was taken as the daily number of coronavirus cases declined.

As per the new guidelines issued, all markets will be allowed to open from 10 am to 8 pm without following the odd-even criteria from June 14. Buses will be allowed to operate with 50 percent seating capacity. Taxis and auto-rickshaws will be allowed to carry only two passengers at any given point of time. Restaurants are now allowed to operate with 50% seating capacity.

‘50% capacity allowed in Delhi Metro as well as buses. In autos, e-rickshaws, or taxis, not more than 2 passengers allowed to ensure social distancing,’ said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, the educational institutions in the national capital will remain closed. All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious festival gatherings will continue to be prohibited. Cinema theaters, multiplexes, stadiums and sports complexes will also continue to remain closed.