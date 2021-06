Asansol: In a tragic incident, at least three people were charred to death in a fire that broke out after a collision between a truck and an oil tanker. The accident took place near Kalla More in Asansol, West Bengal on Sunday.

The tanker was going to Raniganj from Asansol. The truck laden with medicines was coming from Kolkata.

The fire was extinguished by the fire department officials and local police.