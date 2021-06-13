Two leopards spotted in villages near Pune, trigger panic

Pune: Two leopards were spotted in Nerhe-Kasarsai villages, situated around eight kilometers from Pune’s Hinjewadi, has led to panic among the villagers.

Some claimed that they saw the leopards a few days back, on the road towards Sant Tukaram Sugar Factory, passing through Nerhe. A purported video of those leopards had also surfaced on the internet. A villager named Hanumant Paigude said the leopards had killed a few of his hens and roosters.

A team of the forest department visited the area and alert the villagers, also raise awareness among them to avert run-ins with the animals.

‘There are leopards in the Nerhe– Kasarsai area. This region is a habitat for the leopards. (But) So far, there has been no incident of the leopards attacking any human being in these areas. Our teams are moving around to create awareness among the local residents about the precautions to be taken to avoid any conflict with the leopards,’ said PV Kapse, Range Forest Officer, Paud.

Meanwhile, locals have demanded the forest department to install a cage in the area to capture the leopards.