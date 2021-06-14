Air India Express announces new guidelines for passengers

New Delhi: Air India Express announced new Covid-19 guidelines for passengers traveling to Malaysia. The new safety guidelines were issued by the Malaysian authorities.

As per the new guidelines, all passengers travelling to Malaysia must bear the cost of Covid-19 test and 21-day mandatory hotel quarantine on arrival at Kuala Lumpur. The cost of the Covid test is MYR 150 and that of hotel accommodation is MYR 150 per day. The passengers should submit the written confirmation that they accept these conditions at the airport of origin. An RT-PCR negative certificate, taken within 72 hours of their departure must be produced at arrival.

The new guidelines were issued by Malaysia to prevent the spread of infection. The country extended the national lockdown for two more weeks as the number of cases increased.