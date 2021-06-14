CM Pinarayi Vijayan to Inaugurate National Reading Day Celebrations

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Silver Jubilee of the P N Panicker Memorial National Reading Day celebrations organized by the P N Panicker Foundation, virtually on June 19.

According to the organizers, the students and parents in 50 lakh houses will take the reading day pledge. In order to encourage the reading and creativity of children, digital programs with online quizzes, elocution, and drawing competitions will be conducted between June 19 and July 18. Around twenty-five webinars led by education experts will also be held.

For registration, visit: www.pnpanickerfoundation. org after June 18. Call: 09400335076, 09810866406.

P.N. Panicker, who died on June 19, 1995, known as the Father of the Library Movement in Kerala. As a teacher in his hometown, Panicker started the Sanadanadharmam Library in 1926. To observe his death anniversary, National Reading Day is celebrated nationally. ‘Read and Grow’ is the slogan of the P.N. Foundation. Reading month is celebrated from June 19 to July 18, every year.