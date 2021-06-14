Covid-19 Updates: State Capital records 700 new cases, 19 deaths

Mumbai: According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) updated data, the financial capital of the country, on Sunday, reported 700 new COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths, taking the caseload of the city to 7,16,579 and the death toll to 15,183.

Recoveries have outnumbered the daily new cases with 704 patients being recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 6,83,382. With this, the overall recovery rate stood at 95% as of Sunday.

The active cases in the city have reached 15,773.

On Saturday, the city had witnessed 733 new cases and 18 deaths.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate has increased to 653 days, while the weekly growth rate has declined to 0.10 percent.

There are 22 active containment zones and 83 sealed buildings in the city.

As many as 30,137 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in Mumbai, taking the total number of tests done so far to 66,20,508.