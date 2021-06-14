Doctors help woman deliver healthy baby before she succumbs to Covid-19

Visakhapatnam: Doctors of King George Hospital in Andhra Pradesh have managed to save the baby of a pregnant woman, just seconds before she succumbed to Covid-19, during the delivery on Saturday.

The nine-month pregnant woman, named Jayalakshmi was admitted to the hospital on June 2 and later moved to the ICU for Covid-19 related complications. The doctors at the hospital said, ‘We couldn’t save the mother after delivering the baby. The baby is healthy but unfortunately, the mother Jayalakshmi died with a severe lung infection due to Covid.’

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Alla Nani appreciated the efforts of doctors, who had carried out an extremely challenging operation on Jayalakshmi, and also expressed his condolences to her family members in a press note. He has assured that the state government will help the family of Jayalakshmi in raising the child.