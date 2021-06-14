Etihad Airways announces important decision regarding flight services

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of UAE, Etihad Airways announced that passengers from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka won’t be able to enter the UAE until July 7. Passengers who have visited these countries over the past 14 days, will also not be allowed to enter UAE

Only UAE citizens, diplomats, and UAE Golden Visa holders will be exempted from this rule. Flights will continue to show as available for the above destinations in the flight search as exempted passengers are still allowed to fly to the UAE.

‘The only exemptions to this is if you are a diplomat or a UAE national or a Golden Visa holder. Your PCR test, in this case, must be taken a maximum of 48 hours before your flight departure, Etihad Airways said in a statement.

UAE has suspended entry of passengers from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka on national and foreign flights from 11.59 pm on May 12. The passenger flights from India to UAE are suspended till July 6. At present, passenger entry from 10 countries are suspended by UAE. The countries include India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Vietnam, South Africa, Zambia, DR Congo and Uganda.