Fact-Check : ‘Magnetic strength’ after Covid shots

Jharkhand: Many have taken to social media to show off their magnetic abilities after getting the vaccine against Coronavirus. According to the latest case, a man from Hazaribagh in Jharkhand developed magnetic powers after taking the Covid vaccine. Tahir Ansari says he got vaccinated on Saturday and decided to test his ‘magnetic strength’ after watching a video of a Nasik man who claimed to have developed magnetic power after taking the second dose.

Tahir Ansari also claimed to have done the same thing using spoons, forks, and coins and was surprised to see them stuck on his body. A team from the health department visited Tahir Ansari’s home soon after Dr. SK Ved Rajan told Tahir that no magnetic centers had been found in his body. While informing the health department officials to monitor Tahir’s health, the doctor advised him to stay home for 48 hours.

Several posts/videos claiming that #COVID19 #vaccines can make people magnetic are doing the rounds on social media. #PIBFactCheck: ?COVID-19 vaccines do NOT make people magnetic and are completely SAFE Register for #LargestVaccineDrive now and GET VACCINATED ?? pic.twitter.com/pqIFaq9Dyt — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 10, 2021

It is not the first time a man has claimed to have developed magnetic powers after receiving the Covid vaccine. A video of a man from Nasik with spoons stuck to his body had gone viral on social media earlier today. 71-year-old Arvind Sonar claimed that steel objects increasingly stuck to his body after receiving the second dose of vaccine.

In response to such claims, the Centre clarified that its Covid-19 vaccines are completely safe and do not contain any metal-based ingredients. According to Press Information Bureau’s (PIB), Fact Check’s claim on Covid-19 vaccines producing magnetic powers on individuals is purely groundless.’Vaccines cannot create magnetic reactions in the human body. The Covid-19 vaccine does not contain any metal components,’ the PIB Fact Check team reported.