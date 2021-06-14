Former health minister and senior leader of TRS joins BJP

Hyderabad: Former Health minister in Telangana Eatala Rajender and his followers joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The former leader of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) joined BJP in the presence of Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, G Kishan Reddy, Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Telangana BJP in-charge Tarun Chugh in Delhi. Along with Rajender, former MP Ramesh Rathod, former MLA Eanugu Ravinder Reddy, former TRS Mahila president Tula Uma, Nalini, former TSRTC employees unions JAC chairman Ashwathama Reddy cantonment (Hyderabad) vice-chairman Sada Keshav Reddy, Osmania University student union leaders and few others joined BJP.

Eatala Rajender resigned from his MLA post on June 12. He was removed from the State Cabinet last month following allegations of land encroachments. The State government had also constituted a four-member committee of IAS officers headed by Panchayat Raj Commissioner M Raghunandan Rao to investigate the allegations of encroachment of endowment lands.