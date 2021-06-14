Happy Birthday M Jayachandran: 6 evergreen songs composed by the legend

Malayalam legendary music composer and singer M Jayachandran is well known for his soulful rendition and melodious compositions. He has a large number of fans and is one of the most established names in the world of music in the South Indian film industry.

In a career spanning over three decades, M Jayachandran has successfully composed music for many films and has been a recipient of many prestigious honours including the National Film award and a seven-time winner of the Kerala State Film awards.

The engineer-turned-music composer has given many evergreen hits to South Indian cinema. On the auspicious occasion of his birthday, let us check out some of his best songs:

Innale Ente Nenjile: Innale Ente Nenjile, from Mollywood movie Balettan starring Mohanlal, is an all-time hit. The song encapsulates the pain of losing one’s father and memories associated with it. The song bagged Jayachandran the best music director award in the state.

Kannil Kannil Minnum: Kannil Kannil Minnum from the Mollywood movie Gaurisankaram was also a hit song. The film starred Kavya Madhavan and Munna Simon in the lead roles. The song became a blockbuster and bagged Jayachandran the Kerala State Film Award for best music director.

Hrudhayathin: Hrudhayathin is a song from the Malayalam movie Karayilekku Oru. The soulful melodies from the film bagged Jayachandran the best music director award from the state government.

Kolakuzhal Vili Ketto: This song from the Mollywood movie Nivedyam is a treat to the music lovers. The songs were one driving force behind the film’s success.

Rakkilithan: This song, from the Malayalam movie Perumazhakkalam, portrays the despair of the characters. This song earned the composer Kerala State Film Award.

Katte Katte: Apart from singing and composing, Jayachandran is also known for his experiments with music. For Katte Katte, he brought in a touch of folk music.