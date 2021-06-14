He was a Self-Made Star & an Intellectual: Tahir Raj Bhasin on SSR’s Death Anniversary

Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the most versatile actors of Bollywood. He was one of the finest who could slip into any character with ease. The actor passed away on June 14, 2020, and his untimely demise sent shock waves across the industry.

On Sushant’s first death anniversary today, his Chhichhore co-star Tahir Raj Bhasin recalled his fond memories of working with the late actor in a recent interview. Tahir talks about how Sushant’s achievements and life inspired him professionally and personally and called Sushant a ‘self-made actor’.

Talking about the same, Tahir said, ‘I remember SSR being a very focused actor and also the most intelligent co-star I’ve ever worked with. He really believed that an artist is remembered for their work, and that was the most positive aspect about him. He was so much more than the movies that he was a part of, he was an intellectual and had diverse interests, he was constantly working on self-growth. And it really showed in the fact that he was a self-made star, and such a great motivating force for us all.’

Speaking about the first thing that comes to his mind when he thinks about Sushant, Tahir mentioned, ‘Something about SSR that really stood out for me was that how generous he was with praise. I had done a small role in Kai Po Che, his debut feature film. It was nostalgic for both of us to watch that little clip together. From there, we played brothers-buddies in this film. He had such a spectacular journey — from dancing in a troop, then to TV and films. It was great to be able to share my journey with someone who had achieved more in one lifetime than most people achieve in three lifetimes.’

Further speaking about Chhichhore’s National Award win, Tahir Raj Bhasin has mixed emotions. The actor said ‘Chhichhore winning the National Award was bittersweet news. While we were celebrating a big win for the film, we all wished Sushant was with us.’

On the work front, Tahir will next be seen in Loop Lapeta opposite Taapsee Pannu and Netflix’s Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein.