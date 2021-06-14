Indian Railways restore services of several trains: Full list

Kolkata: Indian Railway has decided to resume services of several special trains. Railway had earlier cancelled several special trains due to low passenger rush due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

The Eastern Railway Zone announced special trains between Malda Town in West Bengal and New Delhi and between Bhagalpur in Bihar and Anand Vihar Terminal (Delhi). It also revised the time schedule of the Bhagalpur-Mumbai Central Special at Farrukhabad, Kasganj and Mathura stations.

The Western Railway has also announced a Superfast Special train between Madgaon (Goa) and Hazrat Nizamuddin (Delhi) via Vasai Road-Surat-Vadodara from June 18 onwards.

Full list of special trains:

Train Number 03401 Bhagalpur – Danapur Special from 14 June 2021

Train Number 03402 Danapur – Bhagalpur Special from 14 June 2021

Train Number 03419 Bhagalpur – Muzaffarpur Special from 14 June 2021

Train Number 03420 Muzaffarpur – Bhagalpur Special from 14 June 2021

Train Number 03063 Howrah – Balurghat Special from 16 June 2021

Train Number 03064 Balurghat – Howrah Special from 16 June 2021

Train Number 03113 Kolkata – Lalgola Special from 16 June 2021

Train Number 03114 Lalgola – Kolkata Special from 16 June 2021

Train Number 03141 Sealdah – New Alipurduar Special from 16 June 2021

Train Number 03142 New Alipurduar – Sealdah Special from 17 June 2021

Train Number 03145 Kolkata – Radhikapur Special from 16 June 2021

Train Number 03146 Radhikapur – Kolkata Special from 17 June 2021

Train Number 03163 Sealdah – Saharsa Special from 16 June 2021

Train Number 03164 Saharsa – Sealdah Special from 17 June 2021

Train Number 03169 Sealdah – Saharsa Special (via Purnea) from 17 June 2021

Train Number 03170 Saharsa – Sealdah Special (via Purnea) from 18 June 2021

Train Number 03181 Kolkata – Silghat Town Special from 21 June 2021

Train Number 03182 Silghat Town – Kolkata Special from 22 June 2021

Revised time schedule of Bhagalpur-Mumbai Central Special at Farrukhabad, Kasganj & Mathura stations pic.twitter.com/IckK9RD4vy — Eastern Railway (@EasternRailway) June 12, 2021

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, trips of 11 pairs of Special Trains are being extended. The booking of extended trips will open on 11th June, 2021 at nominated PRS counters & on IRCTC website. pic.twitter.com/zScmlrftB6 — Western Railway (@WesternRly) June 10, 2021