Indian Railways restore services of several trains: Full list

Jun 14, 2021, 01:25 pm IST

Kolkata: Indian Railway has decided to resume services of several special trains. Railway had earlier cancelled several special trains due to low passenger rush due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

The Eastern Railway Zone announced special trains between Malda Town in West Bengal and New Delhi and between Bhagalpur in Bihar and Anand Vihar Terminal (Delhi). It also revised the time schedule of the Bhagalpur-Mumbai Central Special at Farrukhabad, Kasganj and Mathura stations.

The Western Railway has also announced a Superfast Special train between Madgaon (Goa) and Hazrat Nizamuddin (Delhi) via Vasai Road-Surat-Vadodara from June 18 onwards.

Full list of special trains:

Train Number 03401 Bhagalpur – Danapur Special  from 14 June 2021

Train Number 03402 Danapur – Bhagalpur Special  from 14 June 2021

Train Number 03419 Bhagalpur – Muzaffarpur Special  from 14 June 2021

Train Number 03420 Muzaffarpur – Bhagalpur Special   from  14 June 2021

Train Number 03063 Howrah – Balurghat Special  from 16 June 2021

Train Number 03064 Balurghat – Howrah Special  from 16 June 2021

Train Number 03113 Kolkata – Lalgola Special  from 16 June 2021

Train Number 03114 Lalgola – Kolkata Special  from 16 June 2021

Train Number 03141 Sealdah – New Alipurduar Special  from 16 June 2021

Train Number 03142 New Alipurduar – Sealdah Special  from 17 June 2021

Train Number 03145 Kolkata – Radhikapur Special  from 16 June 2021

Train Number 03146 Radhikapur – Kolkata Special  from 17 June 2021

Train Number 03163 Sealdah – Saharsa Special  from 16 June 2021

Train Number 03164 Saharsa – Sealdah Special  from 17 June 2021

Train Number 03169 Sealdah – Saharsa Special (via Purnea)  from 17 June 2021

Train Number 03170 Saharsa – Sealdah Special (via Purnea)  from 18 June 2021

Train Number 03181 Kolkata – Silghat Town Special  from 21 June 2021

Train Number 03182 Silghat Town – Kolkata Special  from 22 June 2021

