J&K eases Covid curbs in 8 districts, issues new guidelines

Srinagar: As the Covid-19 situation improves, the Jammu and Kashmir government has given fresh relaxations to 8 districts in the union territory. The districts are – Poonch, Reasi, Ramban, Doda, Shopian, Kulgam, Ganderbal and Bandipora. The government said that all government and private offices can operate without restrictions subjected to stern adherence to Covid-19 appropriate behavior.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration added that the UT administration’s offices in the civil secretariat have entirely switched over to e-office which has prevented the requirement of physical movement of files/ records from Jammu to Srinagar and vice versa.

The guidelines issued on Covid-19 containment in the UT notified on May 29 will continue to persist in force till further orders at all other places.

Barbershops, salons and parlors are permitted to open all days a week except on weekends.

Standalone shops, outdoor bazaars, and outdoor shopping complexes are also authorized to open all days in the week (except Saturdays, Sundays).

Wholesale trade of liquor will be permitted on weekdays across the UT.

The District Magistrate is entitled to check whether the Covid-19 protocol is strictly followed, and the violators will be fined under the relevant sections of the District Management Act and the Indian Penal Code.

In the last 24 hours, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 866 fresh cases, taking the infection score to 3,06,638 while 14 deaths took the toll to 4,174, officials said. Out of the fresh cases, 265 were from the Jammu division and 601 from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory.

In the Union Territory, the number of active cases has dropped to 16,284, while 2,86,180 patients have recovered so far, the officials said. Since last evening, there were 19 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) and one fresh case was reported.