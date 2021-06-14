Karnataka Covid-19 Updates: State reports 7,810 new cases

Bengaluru: On Sunday, Karnataka reported 7,810 new cases of Covid-19 and 125 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 27.65 lakh and the death toll to 32,913. The positivity rate for the day stands at 6.02 %, while the fatality rate for the day is 1.6 %.

Continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, the day reported 18,648 recoveries, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 25,51,365. The state has 1,80,835 active cases.

Among the new cases reported, 1,348 were from Bengaluru Urban, followed by 581 infections in Hassan, 467 in Mandya, 434 in Dakshina Kannada, 393 in Shivamogga, 391 in Davangere, and 352 in Tumakuru.

Out of 125 deaths reported on Sunday, 23 were from Bengaluru Urban, Msyuru (25), Belagavi and Dharwad (9), Ballari, Davangere, and Hassan (7), followed by others. There were zero fatalities in Bagalkote, Bidar, Chikkaballapura, Kalaburagi, Mandya, Ramanagara and Yadgir.

As many as 1,29,617 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours including 80,841 using RT-PCR and other methods. With this, the total number of tests rose to 3.16 crore.

As of Sunday, 1.69 crore inoculations were done in the state comprising the first and second dose of vaccine.