National capital likely to get Sputnik V vaccine from next week

New Delhi: The sources reported that the Russian Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V is likely to be available at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi from June 15. The sources also said that the program for Sputnik V rollout at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital will depend on the consignment received.

The first phase of the Sputnik V rollout by Apollo Hospitals and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had begun on a pilot basis on May 17 in Hyderabad and on May 18 in Vishakhapatnam. Besides Apollo Hospitals, the vaccine is also available in Hyderabad at Continental Hospitals.

As per the pricing schedule issued by the central government, a single dose of Sputnik V in private hospitals will cost Rs. 1,145.

On June 10, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) announced that the effectiveness of the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine during a vaccination campaign by Bahrain’s Ministry of Health was estimated to be 94.3 percent.