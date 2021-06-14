Self-styled guru Shiv Shankar Baba booked for sexual assault, harassment

Chennai: Self-styled spiritual guru Shiv Shankar Baba has been booked for sexual harassment and assault, following complaints from alumni of the school students at his educational institution at Kelambakkam near Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

Several students who had studied at Sushil Hari International Residential School had accused Shiv Shankar Baba of sexual abuse as many came forward on social media giving a detailed account of the abuse they faced.

The Mamallapuram All Women Police have registered three cases against self-styled godman. Charges under Sections 354, 363,365 and 366 of IPC and several sections of POCSO have been slapped against him.

Considering the magnitude of the case, the state transferred the case to Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID), who will initiate the process of enquiring with 13 survivors, including two minors.

Earlier, after several students came up with their testimonials against Baba, the Tamil Nadu Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TNCPCR) summoned him and his associates like the school principal, headmaster, and three other teachers for a preliminary hearing. Shankar didn’t respond to the summons, following which the TNCPCR inspected the school. He is reportedly undergoing treatment for a heart attack in Dehradun.