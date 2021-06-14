State extends Covid lockdown till July 1, new relaxations announced

Kolkata: On Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the ongoing Covid-induced lockdown in the state has been extended till July 1 in an effort to check the fast-spreading viral disease. However, the state government has also lifted certain restraints during the lockdown period.

According to the new order, government offices in West Bengal have been permitted to work with 25 percent manpower, while private and corporate offices can remain open from 10 am to 4 pm with 25 percent strength.

Shops in the shopping mall and complexes are permitted to open between 11 am and 6 pm with a 50 percent workforce.

Sports activities can also continue without spectators.

All education institutes and waterways will remain closed.

Movement of private vehicles to remain suspended excluding for emergency, the West Bengal CM announced.

Restaurants with bars have been permitted to open between 12 noon and 8 pm with a 50 per cent seating capacity.

The movement of people will be restricted between 9 pm and 5 am.

On Sunday, West Bengal had reported 3,984 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 84 deaths in the last 24 hours. With new cases, the total number of infections in the state increased to 14,61,257, while the overall fatalities have climbed to 16,896 as more people died due to the deadly disease during the same period.

As per the bulletin, the North 24 Parganas district registered the highest number of new cases at 597, followed by 426 in Kolkata. As many as 2,497 more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 14,26,710. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 97.64 percent.