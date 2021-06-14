Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends in green

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended in green in the Indian share market on Monday. The indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty recovered the early losses and settled marginally higher. BSE Sensex closed 76.77 points higher at 52,551.53. NSE Nifty settled 12.50 points higher at 15,811.90.

Earlier, the National Securities Depository Ltd had frozen the accounts of three foreign funds that had invested Rs 43,500 crore in Adani group companies. Adani Enterprises, the conglomerate’s flagship company, ended 6.3% lower in NSE.

The top gainers in the market were Divi’s Labs, Tata Motors, RIL, Wipro, Bajaj Finance, ONGC, Power Grid and Shree Cement. On the contrary, the top losers were Adani Ports, CIL, Kotak Bank, HDFC, NTPC, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp and Sun Pharma.