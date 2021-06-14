The central government asks states to check the ideological background of people before appointing them

NEW DELHI: The BJP’s central leadership has advised all party-ruled state governments to conduct an ideological assessment of any individual before appointing him or her to any government position. The move comes after a controversy erupted in Madhya Pradesh over the appointment of Tushar Panchal as chief minister Shivraj Sing Chouhan’s communication advisor/officer on special duty (OSD). Tushar announced on Twitter the day after his appointment that he would not be joining the Madhya Pradesh chief minister’s team.

A senior BJP leader aware of the development said: ‘The state government gave an offer to an individual for a key position in the government. After facing criticism for his old social media posts, he refused to accept it. But the refusal came after the intervention of the central leadership.’ Another Madhya Pradesh BJP leader said that the central leadership had asked as to how a man who had criticized Prime Minister Modi, the party (BJP), and the RSS can be made part of the government.

Though sources in the saffron camp claim that this is a verbal directive rather than a written one, the BJP ruled states have been asked to conduct background checks on individuals before appointing them to government positions, including their political and previous actions related to the government and the party. According to sources, a thorough examination of the social media platforms used by such individuals is required, including the opinions they express about the Narendra Modi-led government, the BJP, the RSS, and their political opponents.

It has been learned that the central leadership has advised corrective action to avoid further embarrassment.