The patriarch of the world’s largest family passes away

Aizawl: Zionghaka aka Zion-a, the patriarch of the world’s largest family, died at a hospital in Aizawl on Sunday, according to sources at the medical establishment. The 76-year-old is survived by 39 wives, 94 children, and 33 grandchildren.’Zion had been diagnosed with diabetes and hypertension. He was undergoing treatment at his residence in Baktawng village for three days. But his condition deteriorated and he was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,’ said Dr. Lalrintluanga Zahau.

The late Zion-a was the spiritual leader of the Chana Pawl or Chhuanthar sect founded by his grandfather, Khuangtuaha, after he was expelled from Hmawngkawn village. His family has since moved to Baktawng village, about 55 kilometers from Aizawl. Upon the death of Khuangtuaha, his son Chana succeeded him as the father of Zion. About 400 families belong to the sect, which allows polygamy for its male members.

With heavy heart, #Mizoram bid farewell to Mr. Zion-a (76), believed to head the world's largest family, with 38 wives and 89 children.

Mizoram and his village at Baktawng Tlangnuam has become a major tourist attraction in the state because of the family.

Zion-a’s four-storied mansion at Baktawng is a popular tourist attraction. Ripley’s Believe it or not has featured the family twice, once in 2011 and once in 2013. Lal Thanhawla, the state Congress chief, and Lalduhoma, leader of the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), expressed their condolences. ‘With a heavy heart, Mizoram bid farewell to Mr. Zion-a (76) believed to head the world’s largest family. Rest in Peace Sir,’ the chief minister tweeted.