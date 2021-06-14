This is what China says about G7 and about their ability to rule the world

England: China warned Group of Seven leaders on Sunday that the days of ‘small’ groups of countries deciding the fate of the world were long gone, lashing out at the world’s wealthiest democracies as they sought to act in concert to counter Beijing’s might. The re-emergence of China as a leading global power is regarded as one of the most significant geopolitical events in recent history, alongside the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991, which effectively ended the Cold War.

However, the re-emergence of China as a global power has unnerved the United States. President Joe Biden has identified China as the primary strategic competitor and has vowed to confront China’s ‘economic abuses’ as well as human rights violations.

‘The days when global decisions were dictated by a small group of countries are long gone,’ a spokesman for the Chinese embassy in London said. ‘We always believe that countries, big or small, strong or weak, poor or rich, are equals, and that world affairs should be handled through consultation by all countries.’ The Chinese spokesman said the only valid global system was the international order based on the principles of the United Nations and ‘not the so-called rules formulated by a small number of countries.’

The G7, whose leaders are meeting in southwestern England, has been looking for a coherent response to President Xi Jinping’s growing assertiveness in the aftermath of China’s spectacular economic and military rise over the last 40 years. Leaders of the group, which includes the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Japan, want to use their meeting in the English seaside resort of Carbis Bay to demonstrate to the world that the world’s richest democracies can offer an alternative to China’s growing influence.

The G7 intends to offer developing countries an infrastructure scheme that could compete with Xi’s multi-trillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative.