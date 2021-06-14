This is what Rhea Chakraborty emotionally calls Sushant Singh even after several months of his death

Mumbai: Actor Rhea Chakraborty says that she doesn’t believe Sushant Singh Rajput is no more. Commemorating the late actor on his first death anniversary, Rhea wrote a moving post and stated how Sushant was her life and without him, there is a void that cannot be filled.

‘There isn’t a moment where I believe that you aren’t here anymore. They said that time heals everything but you were my time and my everything. I know that you are my guardian angel now -watching me with your telescope from the moon and protecting me. I wait for you everyday to come pick me up, I look for you everywhere – I know you’re here with me. It breaks me everyday, then I think of you saying –“ you’ve got this bebu” and I carry on to the next day,’ Rhea’s post explained.

She continued to write by telling that whenever she thinks of him a torrent of emotions pass over her body and her heartaches to write the feelings that she had about him.

Concluding the post, Rhea calls SSR as ‘sweet sunshine boy’ and promised that she will give, ‘’Malpua’ everyday and read all the quantum physics books in this world – please come back to me.’

Rhea signed off from the post by saying, ‘I miss you my best friend, my man, my love. Bebu and putput forever. Infinity plus one.’