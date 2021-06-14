UAE based telecom company announces new charges

Dubai: The telecommunication service provider in UAE, Etisalat announced new charges. The largest telecom service provider in UAE has announced a reconnection fee. As per this, the services will be suspended for delayed bill payments and customers will have to pay reconnection fees.

Etisalat also informed that the delay in the payment of telephone or internet bills will result in a decline in the credit score of the customer. The service provider urged all customers to register their credit cards for autopay with Etisalat.

‘If the payment is delayed beyond the due date it may result in services being suspended. A charge of Dh26.25 (inclusive of VAT) may be applied for the reconnection of services. Payment of bills by the due date is very important to maintain a good credit score with Al Etihad credit bureau,’ Etisalat said in a statement.