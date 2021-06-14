When friends and colleagues fondly remember Sushant Singh Rajput on his Death Anniversary

On the first death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput, friends and colleagues from the industry including Actor Bhumi Pednekar, Pulkit Samrat, Aly Goni, Ranvir Shorey, Ankita Lokhande and many more paid tributes to their ‘curious and inspirational Sushi’.

Sushant Singh Rajput (34) was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. A popular face of Indian television, courtesy the hit soap opera Pavitra Rishta, Sushant had also made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with Kai Po Che. Later, the actor had been a part of several hit films including Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, PK, Chhichhore, Dil Bechara, among the others.

On his first death anniversary, fans and friends remembered the industry’s lost gem and shared tweets with hashtag #SushantSinghRajput, which became one of the top trends on Monday.

Here, see celebrities’ posts for Sushant Singh Rajput:

Nothing seems to be the same. The void you left behind still remains. Here's hoping I'll see you once again. Miss you Brother? #stillnumb #sushantsinghrajput pic.twitter.com/TcmoqdVp8H — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) June 14, 2021

The actor’s death case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Board (NCB) are probing money laundering and drugs angle in the case.