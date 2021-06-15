Mumbai: Crane pulls out the car that drowned in sinkhole, video surfaces

Mumbai: The car that was completely swallowed by a sinkhole, within seconds, in a residential complex in the Ghatkopar area of Mumbai, was pulled out by a crane on Monday. A purported video has been shared on the internet, in which the vehicle can be seen being pulled out, using a crane with a tightrope.

The incident occurred on the premises of the Ram Nivas society in Ghatkopar on Sunday.

According to the Residents, there was a 50-feet deep well at the spot which was later covered to create a parking spot. On Sunday, the reinforced concrete was washed away due to the heavy rainfall in the area and the parked car sank into the hole.

However, no one was injured in the incident, a police inspector informed.

The weather department has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs, while isolated places will experience heavy rainfall in the upcoming days.