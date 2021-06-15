‘A big thank you to all’: Kirron celebrates birthday, amidst cancer battle

New Delhi: Veteran actor-politician Kirron Kher, who has been undergoing treatment for cancer, has thanked her fans for their wishes on her birthday. On Monday, she celebrated her 69th birthday. She also shared video messages that her husband Anupam Kher and son Sikandar Kher posted on Instagram.

Anupam Kher, who was behind the camera, can be heard saying, ‘So a lot of people wished you on your birthday, you want to say something to them?’ In a reply to this, Kirron Kher said, ‘Yes, I want to say a big thank you. Thank you so much for all your good wishes, all your love and all your prayers. Thank you.’ Anupam then asserted that she says ‘jai ho’ to which she obliged.

Anupam captioned the post, ‘Thank you everyone for your wonderful wishes for #Kirron on her birthday! Here she personally thanks all of you. Jai Ho!! @kirronkhermp #ThankYou #Birthday.’

In the meantime, Sikander Kher said in his video, ‘So, everybody, it’s mom’s birthday and I know how much love you give her so I just thought that she’d come here and cause I know you keep asking about her, so here she is, looking stunning.’

Then, he turned the camera towards Kirron, who said, ‘Hi everybody! Thank you for all your wishes on my birthday. Sikander keeps giving me your messages. I’m so happy that you keep remembering me and send me so much love.’ Sikander’s caption on Instagram was, ‘A message from mom to all of you #ma #Love.’

Through her Instagram account, Kirron also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for wishing her on her birthday. Kirron shared a note sent by him and captioned it as, ‘Thank you so much, Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, for your heartwarming wishes on my birthday. I feel humbled.’

Earlier this year, Anupam had revealed that Kirron was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. He had also said that she is on the path to improvement. He had tweeted, ‘Just so that rumors don’t get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.’

He further stated, ‘She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She’s always been a fighter and takes things head on.’