Akshay Kumar’s Bellbottom all set to hit the screens on July 27

Popular Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has announced today that his upcoming movie Bellbottom will hit the screens worldwide on July 27.

The thriller movie was initially set to release on April 2, 2021. However, it was delayed after the theatres were shut amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The theatres are still closed in many parts of the country.

Akshay Kumar has announced the release date of the movie on Twitter. ‘I know you have patiently waited for #Bellbottom ! Couldn’t be happier to finally announce the release of our film. Arriving across big screens worldwide #BellBottomOn27July,’ he wrote alongside the film’s poster.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, from a script penned by Aseem Arrora and Parveez, the film is set in the 1980s and is about one of India’s forgotten heroes.

The film stars Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi and Vaani Kapoor in the other lead roles. Bellbottom was the maiden mainstream Bollywood movie to be shot and completed during the pandemic last year.

It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.