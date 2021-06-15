Five teas that can make you stay slim and healthy

Many people depend on conservative methods such as lime water and honey in the morning to lose weight. But there is an amazing and easy slimming option available.

Teas have high levels of polyphenols that fight body fat. Switch over to these five wonder teas to stay slim and healthy:

Green Tea

Drinking green tea is an excellent remedy for weight loss. Green tea has polyphenols that help in dissolving fatty triglycerides that get deposited in the body. Besides the most loved remedial benefit of fighting fat, green tea boosts up the endurance level, further helping in weight loss. Green tea has antioxidant catechins that boost metabolism and help burn fat. Ideally, three cups a day helps in burning as much as 60-70 calories a day.

Peppermint Tea

If you want to delight in the freshness of peppermint, then you have picked the right tea. But there is more to this tea than just the minty connection. Peppermint tea speeds up the digestion process, helps to burn more calories and leads to weight loss. To make a light, refreshing cup, all you need is a couple of peppermint leaves. Steep them for about 4-5 minutes and add honey to taste.

Rose Tea

Made by mixing fresh roses and tea buds, Rose tea is the oldest flavouring teas available. It delivers a wonderful therapeutic effect on the human body by ridding the body of toxins and beautifying the skin. Armed with a variety of vitamins, Rose tea can also fight infections and help lose weight.

Black Tea

The most widely drunk tea in the world, Black tea that is made from the leaves of the plant, shrub Camellia sinensis helps in controlling blood sugar levels and curbing hunger pangs. The combined effect of these stimulates weight loss.

Oolong Tea

A rich source of antioxidants, Oolong Tea helps in controlling cholesterol levels and assists in burning out stubborn fat. Consume it twice a day to get very effective results. This tea will have a stronger effect than even green tea in fighting obesity.

So, give your workouts and jogging hours a break and opt for these teas to reduce weight.